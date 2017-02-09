CADA appeals

Coalition Against Drugs and Alcohol (CADA) has appealed the people and the concerned parties to refrain from using drugs and alcohol on the occasion of the coming election.

Speaking to media persons at CADA’s office at Purei-romba Khongnang-khong, Konung Mamang, president Yumnam Ratankumar said, “CADA appreciates the move by the Election Commission of India to stop the use of drugs and liquor in the events and functions etc regarding the coming election”.

Pointing out that Manipur has one of the largest population of drug users, he said, “It is rather unfortunate that none of the political parties are trying to bring up the issue of drug abuse in their political agendas”.