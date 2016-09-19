CADA celebrates

IMPHAL, Sep 18: Coalition Against Drugs and Alcohol (CADA) celebrated its 10th foundation day at Manipur Press Club today.

Speaking at the occasion as the chief guest, Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Th Lokeshwar said that rampant abuse of intoxicants can be checked only when family members put in serious efforts.

He said that people must understand that Manipur is like a mini India where people of different communities have been residing together. Manipur is known for its culture and sporting talents, however it seems that the State has lost its pace in development, he said and added that people are responsible for it. At this juncture, it is encouraging to put in effort to check intoxicant abuse by CADA, he said that family members must co-operate the social organisation towards this endeavour. CADA president Advocate Yumnam Ratankumar and Padmashree Dr A Jayantakumar were the president and guest of honour of the function.