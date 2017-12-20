CADA District Committees’ office bearers take oath

Imphal, Dec 19: To strengthen its campaign against drug abuse and alcoholism, the Coalition Against Drugs & Alcohol (CADA) has formed new district committees and held the oath-taking ceremony for its new office bearers including those for Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching.

In the programme held at the conference hall of the CADA Head Office, Hijam Priyokumar (President In-charge), Ningthoujam Doren (Vice President), Dipanjit Ningthoujam (Secretary General), Geetchandra Mangang (Secretary Finance), Mayengbam Budhi (Secretary Organisation), and Nepram (O) Bimola (Secretary Women’s Affairs) took part as presidium members. Speaking on the occasion, VP Ningthoujam Doren elaborated on the history and mission of the coalition. Secretary Finance Geetchandra Mangang spoke on drive campaign and resource mobilisation. Secretary Organisation Mayengbam Budhi lectured on campaign.

As the programme went on, Secretary Women’s Affairs Nepram Bimola continued stating the role of women in fighting against drug abuse and alcoholism. She was followed by Secretary General Dipanjit Ningthoujam who spoke on the organisational structure of the CADA and its annual action plan. After the speeches, the newly elected office bearers of the district committees took the oaths.