CADA organises awareness prog on drug abuse

IMPHAL, Sep 3: In continuation of its mass campaign to eradicate intoxicating substances from the society, Coalition Against Drugs & Alcohol (CADA) organised an awareness programme on adverse effects of drugs on the society and role of people in tackling the drug menace at Haobam Marak Keisham Leikai community hall, Imphal West today.

The programme was organised in collaboration with All Manipur Women’s Social Reformation & Development Samaj (Nupi Samaj) and Haobam Marak Keisham Leikai Meira Paibi Association. Retired Inspector General of Police Sarangthem Dinokumar who is also the president of Young Friends’ Union; president of All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) Wangkhemcha Shamjai; secretary general of Nupi Samaj Th Ramani; president of Haobam Marak Keisham Leikai Meira Paibi Association RK Jamini; Officer-in-Charge of Singjamei police station N Ingocha; president of Tamphaton Meira Paibi Lup Lourembam Leikai S Pramo; secretary of Haobam Marak Irom Leikai Meira Paibi Lup O Ishori and president of Heirangoithong Nupi Chaokhat Thourang Lup Purnimashi were present as presidium members.