CADA reorganised

IMPHAL, Dec 5: Imphal West district committee of Coalition Against Drugs and Alcohol (CADA) has been reorganised during a meeting held today at CADA head office.

Hijam Priyokumar, president in-charge CADA, Geetchandra Mangang, secretary finance and Sanasam (o) Memma, president CADA IW district committee were the presidium members.

Sanasam (o) Memma of Iramsiphai has been elected as the president of CADA IWDC while Konthoujam (o) Radhe of Konthoujam and Indira Leima Konthoujam of Konthoujam have been elected as the VP and secretary general respectively. Besides, 10 other office bearers and an adviser have also been elected, according to a statement.