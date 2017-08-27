CAF&PD, IOC look to check LPG sale in black

IMPHAL, Aug 26: With a view to take effective actions against sale of LPG in black markets at exorbitant prices when the people have been hit hard by scarcity of cooking gas, CAF&PD Department and IOC have launched a survey to identify the places where LPG refills are sold and also to ascertain their sources.

The survey was launched yesterday by a joint team of CAF&PD officials and IOC officials.

Based on the findings of the survey, an action plan would be formulated to check LPG sale in black markets, informed a source.

While noting that CAF&PD and IOC alone would not be able to check LPG sale in black markets, the authorities have been working to designate a mobile with WhatsApp facility for sharing information with public.

CAF&PD Department will convene a public meeting on August 30 to discuss the shortage of LPG refills, how to check LPG sale in black markets, how to streamline LPG distribution etc.

Among others the meeting will be attended by the CAF&PD Minister, IOC officers, resource persons, LPG distributors and officials of IOC’s Imphal Divisional Retail Sales office.

A proposal to ship in LPG in the form of bottled cylinders in addition to the current practice of transporting LPG in bullet tankers so as to mitigate the woes of LPG shortage may also be discussed during the meeting, informed the source.

Moreover, movement of empty LPG bullet tankers as well as filled tankers would be monitored.

In addition to IOC, transporters would be roped in to join the monitoring exercise, added the source.