Calls on Ambassador

IMPHAL, Sep 7: MLA Yaima (Sushindro) and AEP Convenor, RK Shivachandra, have called on the Indian Ambassador to Myanmar at his office at Yangon, to discuss the Act East Policy of India with special reference to Manipur-Burma border, among others.
