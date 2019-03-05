Camera traps capture images of tiger preys

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 5: Images of some animals which are generally considered to be preys of tiger have been captured by camera traps laid by Forest Department at certain places of Tamenglong district.

As a part of the all India tiger survey, a tiger survey would be carried out in Tamenglong district from March 6 to March 15.

Ahead of the survey, Forest Department laid camera traps at different places of Tamenglong district and images of many animals which are generally considered to be preys of tiger have been found captured by these camera traps.

These camera traps have captured images of several species of deer as well as beer.

Following reports of attacks on domestic animals by suspected tigers at Balok village of Tamenglong district a few years back, Forest Department officials carried out an investigation and they found pug marks of tiger.

Soon after, Tiger Conservation Project was also launched in the district.

The tiger survey which would begin tomorrow along with Biologists from the Wildlife Institute of India would be done by three teams named Chingkao, Chakha and Buning.



