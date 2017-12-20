Campaign at Delhi : CSOs meet Kejriwal

IMPHAL, Dec 19: Representatives of various CSOs of the State met Aam Aadmi Party chief as well as the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, today and submitted a memorandum regarding the Framework Agreement signed between the Central Government and the NSCN (IM).

According to a reliable source, the representatives met Kejriwal at his bungalow at New Delhi where they informed him about the current scenario in the State.

Arvind Kejriwal assured the representatives that APP would provide every possible assistance to the people of Manipur regarding their wishes, the source added.

The Delhi CM also went through the memorandum submitted by the CSO leaders and informed them that he would look into the issues contained in the memo.

It may be mentioned that the eight member team comprising of representatives of All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO), United Committee Manipur (UCM) and Committee of Civil Societies Kangleipak (CCSK), have started meeting various Central leaders in connection with the Naga issue.