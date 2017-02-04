Campaign for AK Mirabai kicks off

IMPHAL, Feb 4: Patsoi Kendra Congress candidate AK Mirabai has stared her election campaign today.

Speaking at the campaign initiating function, AK Mirabai said, “The Congress party will hold power again with the love and blessing of the people. No other party will be able to from the Government”.

She claimed that the Congress party has been protecting the territorial integrity of the State which would be an impossible task for any other political parties.

“The people can easily see that BJP is in cahoots with the UNC and the NSCN (IM)”, she said.

AK Mirabai urged the people to extend their support and cooperation to the Congress in order to defeat BJP in the coming election. She said that the Congress party has been able to bring development and progress to Patsoi Kendra because of the people’s trust and support.

AK Mirabai further appealed to the people to give their votes to the Congress party in order to bring overall development and advancement to the area and the State without any regard for caste or ethnicity.