Canara emerge champions of Volleyball Tournament

IMPHAL, Dec 31 : Canara team defeated the Langka team in the final match of the Red Shield Division Open Volleyball Tournament 2017 organized by Tamei Battalion to win the title of the tournament on December 29.

Canaram team were felicitated with a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and volleyball sports kit while the runners up team were also felicitated with cash prize of Rs 15,000 with volleyball and nets. Rest of the participating teams were also presented nets and volleyballs.

Brig Dipankar Saha, Commander Senapati Brigade was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Other dignitaries who witnessed the event were Colonel AK Singh, Commanding Officer Tamei Battalion, Athon Abonmai (President Zelianrong body), Robertson (SDO Tamei), Dr Koubou, R Machundobou (President LNC), Dr Honibou (Principal, Hamei English School), said a press release issued by PIB (DW).