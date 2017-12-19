Cancer centre, medical college in the offing

IMPHAL, Dec 18: While the Government of India has given its consent to opening of a regional cancer centre at JNIMS, the State Government would soon sign an MoU with a private firm based in Mauritius for establishment of a private medical college in the State.

This was stated by Chief Minister N Biren while addressing the 10th foundation day of JNIMS.

He stated that a regional cancer centre would be set up at the cost of Rs 45 crore.

Once the cancer centre is opened, cancer patients of the State would not be required to go outside the State treatment which usually entails huge expenditures, Biren stated.

There are around 8000 Manipuri students pursuing MBBS courses in China and other foreign countries, he said.

The State Government will soon sign an MoU with a Mauritius firm for establishment of a private medical college in the State, informed the Chief Minister claiming that the MoU is a fruit of the recent North East Development Summit.

Hinting that the medical college which would have 150 seats may be run under PPP model, Biren said that the State Government would provide certain infrastructure and land while the firm would ensure all other requirements of the college.

Taking due note of the people’s negative opinion on the practice of referring patients from Government hospitals to private hospitals, the Chief Minister remarked that most of the people who come to Government hospitals are economically weaker sections.

Health Minister L Jayantakumar said that the authority concerned has agreed to increase the number of MBBS seats at JNIMS from the present 100 to 150.

He also noted the shortage of specialist doctors in the State.

Later, Chief Minister N Biren and Health Minister L Jayantakumar gave away prizes to meritorious students of JNIMS.

MLA L Susindro was also present at the foundation day celebration.