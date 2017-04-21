Candidates storm

Candidates who were recruited to various posts by Health Services ahead of the recently concluded State Assembly election today stormed Health Directorate Office in Lamphelpat after they were barred from attending their duty.

It has been reported that these newly recruited candidates were told that they could not report to work without the permission of the Minister concerned.

One of the candidates said that 378 posts of multi tasking staff, 22 posts of ANM, 162 posts of JNM and 82 posts of pharmacist were recruited. Necessary procedures including police verification and issuance of offer letter have been already completed.

The Model Code of Conduct came into effect before the recruited candidates could join the work.

The candidates also said that the stir will continue unless their demand is met.

