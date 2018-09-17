Candlelight vigil decries Farooque’s killing

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 16 : Condemning the killing of Md Farooque alias Furkan by a mob at Tharoijam on the charge of lifting a two-wheeler on September 13, Manipuri Students’ Association Delhi (MSAD) and All Manipur Muslim Students Organisation (AMMSO) observed a candlelight vigil at the western gate of Kangla this evening.

The candlelight vigil was followed by a public meeting.

MSAD general secretary K Javed Mehedi remarked that the killing of Farooque is a very fortunate incident for all the people.

There were many instances where many individuals were killed by mobs without even establishing the charges levelled against them and such acts of mob violence are most likely to recur in future too.

As such, the Government as well as the public need to ponder over how such violence erupts and how such violent culture can be curtailed, Javed said.

It appears that the minority community is seen in the wrong light by the majority community and this is something very disheartening.

The Tharoijam incident should be investigated thoroughly and all the culprits should be awarded befitting punishment. This is one common desire of the public as well as MSAD, he said.

However, it is hard to believe that the Government would establish the facts and circumstances leading to the lynching of Farooque if such incidents of the past are any indication, Javed continued. There were many Government statements which evoked a sense of hatred for the minority community among the majority community.

There are thieves or anti-social elements in every community. The recent seizure of hidden fertilizers which otherwise should be distributed to farmers was a case of open theft committed by the Government, he said.

The State Government has a big role in projecting Pangals as synonymous to thieves. The Government must take up effective actions against all such cases of mob lynching and the public too need to ponder over such incidents, he added.

Later a public discussion programme was held on the topic ‘Mob justice: Recent trends, its relation with the society and ways to end it’. Notably, Farooque alias Furkan was killed when he was assaulted by a mob on the charge of lifting a Honda Activa on September 13 at Tharoijam Awang Leikai.

Moreover, a Chevrolet Beat car was also set ablaze by the mob on the suspicion that some accomplices of Farooque were travelling in it.