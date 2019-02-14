Can’t let guards down yet : MPCC chief

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 13: “Even though the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) 2016 was not tabled in the Rajya Sabha today and the interim Budget Session has been adjourned sine die, we cannot afford to be complacent or let the guards down for we don’t know what the NDA Government would do next”, asserted MPCC president and CWC Member Gaikhangam.

Speaking at the protest demonstration staged at Jantar Mantar, Delhi since yesterday, Gaikhangam expressed strong apprehension that the BJP-led NDA Government may promulgate CAB 2016 in the form of an Ordinance before the Lok Sabha election’s model code of conduct comes into force.

BJP made all efforts to table the Bill in the Rajya Sabha despite vehement opposition from the people of Manipur and other North Eastern States, Congress and other like minded parties, Gaikhangam said.

Somehow the Bill was not tabled in the Rajya Sabha and it is the collective victory of the people of Manipur in particular and the North East in general, he remarked.

Ex-Chief Minister O Ibobi said that they were protesting at Jantar Mantar against the Bill to safeguard the country’s federalism and secularism.

Apart from Congress MLAs and workers, students from North East States currently staying at Delhi took part in the protest demonstration.