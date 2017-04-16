CARA member

Former president BJP Manipur Pradesh Mahila Morcha and former principal of TG Higher Secondary School, RK Pramodini has been selected as a member of the Child Adoption Advisory Committee of the Central Adoption Reforms Authority (CARA).
