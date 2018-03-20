IMPHAL, Mar 19 : A one day career counselling programme was organised by Liangmai Naga Katimai Ruangdi at Apou Kading High School (AKHS) Gailong Tamei yesterday.

A press release issued by the information and publicity secretary of LNKR stated that the career counselling programme was focused on motivating the students and spreading awareness about the importance of proper guidance in the lives of the students.

The union further expressed gratitude to the resource persons, the 14th Sikh Regiment Tamei for their contribution.