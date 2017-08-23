Career counselling seminar for girls

IMPHAL, Aug 22: 5 JAK RIF of 9 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) organised a career counselling seminar at Tulihal, Imphal West district for female students on August 20, conveyed PRO IGAR (S) in a press release.

The session was conducted by Col Amit Bedi, Commanding Officer, Charchit Gaur, IAS, Asst Commissioner, Imphal West, Sylvia, Regional Head (Marketing), Vodafone and Pankaj Verma, IAS.

Girls from the school as well as college graduates attended the seminar which covered several important points that students must keep in mind while choosing a career path, it said.

Various facets of a career choice and its determing factors such as aptitude and interest, life span of a career, availability of opportunity, academic potential and other aspects were explained through relevant examples.

The students were given an insight of various career options like Civil Services, Corporate Sector, Armed Forces and CAPF, the release added.