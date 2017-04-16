Career options after 10+2

Ranjan K Baruah

Selecting a good career has been a challenge for many. But with proper planning and necessary information we could choose or select the best career options for us. It’s important to choose our career from an early age and the best to choose the professional courses or regular education comes after we pass senior secondary examination. There are many career options after class XII according to our interest and subject that we take in senior secondary school. For getting admission into different courses or professional we need to appear in some entrance examination. Some of the colleges also take admission on the basis of the marks. Some of the entrance examinations after class XII are as follows:

Defence entrance: Students can appear for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Entrance Examination after passing class XII. Students from and stream can appear for the NDA examination. For Air Force or Navy students must have physics and maths in passing examination. Students from Arts and Commerce can opt for Army only. This exam in conducted by Union Public Service Commission.

Engineering entrance- Students can appear into various entrance examinations for getting admissions into various engineering colleges in the country. A student must pass class XII exam in science stream including Maths for appearing into any of the engineering entrance examinations. All engineering educational institutes and universities are affiliated to All India Council for Technical Education AICTE. National level entrance is called JEE Main and JEE Advanced apart from other entrance tests.

Medical entrance—Medical education is controlled and monitored by the Medical Council of India (MCI). Dental Council of India is the body to look into the matter related to Dental Colleges. A student must have passed class XII to get admission into medical. A student must have science including Biology in senior secondary examination. One of the main entrance is NEET.

Nursing: In nursing one can do courses like B Sc, GNM, ANM, etc. After passing class XII students can take admission in nursing courses, For B Sc, students must be from science background and for GNM it is preferable to be from science stream. However students from arts stream may also take admission in GNM and ANM courses.

Law entrance: Student can take admission in the integrated law course which are offered by reputed law schools/universities or different law colleges in the country. Students from any background passing class XII can appear in law entrance test. Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is conducted for admission into reputed institute.

Fashion entrance: One of the lucrative careers which are liked by youngsters of modern years is into fashion designing or related field. Fashion and Technology has a wide scope for choosing a career. Top most institutes like NIFT, NID etc conduct entrance examination for admission to their various courses.

Hospitality courses: Interested students can opt for some courses in hospitality sector which includes hotel management, aviation, travel and tourism, air hostage, etc. Students should be good in communication skill apart from other required soft skills. Some entrance examinations are conducted for admissions and students must be careful when they select private institute. We shall publish about some more options in our next edition. Students should use internet to browse information before selecting courses and institutes apart from collecting information from other sources. Students and parents must be aware of admission agent as they might not be genuine.

Updates: The government of Russian Federation has announced ‘ On Scholarship Programme for Degree Studies at St Petersburg University SPbU’ and offering educational opportunities including scholarships for foreign students and inviting applications from Indian national to pursue degree courses at St Petersburg State University , Russia. Applications may be submitted before 15th June. Students interested in developmental work might apply for MA in Development Studies from IIT Guwahati. Last date for applying online is 17th April.

