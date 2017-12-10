Career options @ Banking -Part 2

Ranjan K Baruah

In last edition we have published details about career in banking and in this edition we are publishing more information related to banking as career.

SBI Probationary Officers: This is the Junior Management Level direct entry point for dynamic young graduates in SBI. A probationary officer gets exposed to challenging assignments and also gets the opportunity to involve in pioneering technological and financial activities for the Indian Banking industry.

SBI Junior Associate: Young graduates are recruited as Junior Associate in the Clerical cadre. The Bank offers fast track growth opportunities wherein Junior Associates are eligible for promotion in Officer Cadre on completion of 3 years’ of service.

IBPS: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection also known as IBPS, is a recruitment body that was started with an aim to encourage the recruitment and placement of young graduates in public sector banks in India (except SBI). It also provides standardized systems for assessment and result processing services to organizations. Aspirants may look at the details on the website of IBPS. Most of the officers or clerks are selected through IBPS.

Some of the courses related to banking are M.B.A Banking; M.Com. Banking and Insurance; Post Graduate Diploma in Banking, Insurance and Financial Services Management ,apart from this there are other diplomas and certificate courses which helps the candidates for career into banking. Banking sector will progress more when there is more population. Apart from all nationalised or foreign banks there are also rural banks which are mainly for the progress of rural areas. Many state government tie up with nationalised banks to manage the rural banks. These rural banks also bring possibilities of local young people. Aspirants must prepare themselves with personnel requirements apart from the qualification to get into banking sector. All those who want to work in the nationalised banks must prepare for the competitive examinations.

Apart from SBI PO or IBPS process there are some other selections in the private banks. Private bank also hire and engages dynamic young people in the banking sector. Apart from fully nationalized banks aspirants may also look into careers in banks like Axis Bank, HDFC Banks, ICICI Banks, etc. Generally most of us used to think that someone studying commerce or economics may join banks later. Now a days students from different academic background are also joining banks. We see mostly engineers joining different banks whether nationalised or private. Like officers post there are many clerical posts in the banks.

As banks are in large numbers and now after demonetization the task of banks have increased. Interested may choose to take coaching but they must be careful while selecting coaching institutes. Anyone can crack banking exams if they are serious and practice regularly. We could see more engineers joining banks as they can crack the banking exams. Aspirants may take help from different online portals and other magazines related to banking exams.