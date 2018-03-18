Career in printing press – 2

Ranjan K Baruah

In last edition we have published about few career options related to printing press. In this edition we are publishing more information about career related to printing press. When it comes to press it might be pre press –press and post press. Before actual printing takes place there are many things to do like getting the job from client, DTP of the contents, designing, etc. Two important designations in any printing press is DTP operator and graphic designer or other designer.

DTP Operator: This is another common word when we talk about printing press . Desktop publishing (abbreviated DTP) is the creation of documents using page layout skills on a personal computer primarily for print. Desktop publishing software can generate layouts and produce typographic quality text and images comparable to traditional typography and printing. This technology allows individuals, businesses, and other organizations to self-publish a wide range of printed matter. Desktop publishing is also the main reference for digital typography. When used skilfully, desktop publishing allows the user to produce a wide variety of materials, from menus to magazines and books, without the expense of commercial printing.

Proof Reader: A proof is a typeset version of copy or a manuscript page. They often contain typos introduced through human error. Traditionally, a proof reader looks at an increment of text on the copy and then compares it to the corresponding typeset increment, and then marks any errors (sometimes called line edits) using standard proofreaders’ marks. Unlike copy editing, proofreading’s defining procedure is to work directly with two sets of information at the same time. Proofs are then returned to the typesetter or graphic artist for correction. It seems to be easy but not that easy hence one needs to have good command over languages to become effective proof readers. We shall be writing on other avenues like quality control, manager, supervisors, book binding, packaging, marketing and branding, etc in forthcoming edition.

Updates – AIFD: The Written Admission Test (WAT) 2018 for admission to the UG Course offered by the Army Institute of Fashion Designing, Bangalore, will be held on 28 April at notified examination centers. The candidates will be required to report at their respective examination centers at least half an hour before the commencement of the WAT. Last date for sending application is 25th March.

NCHM JEE : Students may apply for National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology’s Joint Entrance Examination to be held on 28th April. Admission shall be based on marks obtained by the candidate in All India (Written Test) JEE-examination. Allotment of Institute shall strictly be in order of merit & rank. No group discussions or personal interviews are involved in this admission process. Students may apply before 11th April for the entrance examination.