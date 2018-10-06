Cases of Typhoid fever on rise at Moreh Hospital

Our Correspondent

TENGNOUPAL, Oct 5: Cases of Typhoid fever is reportedly increasing in Moreh Town in the last few weeks causing panic among the citizens of Moreh, reports our correspondent.

It has been reported that the number of patients suffering from Typhoid fever climbed to 24 while the hospital witnessed 4-5 patients downed with the fever admitted per day in the last few weeks.

Kumar, Doctor of the hospital, suspects the spread of the disease may be due to air-borne or water-borne diseases and appealed the public to maintain hygiene and drink only boil water. He continued that people should stay away from street food.

A public awareness campaign organized by Hill Tribal Council Moreh was also conducted today in the Moreh Town to alert the public about the disease and how to prevent from the rising endemic.