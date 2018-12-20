Cash crunch likely during Christmas

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 19 : The public including the State Government employees may experience a tough time in the coming days ahead of Christmas as the different banks officers in the State will not be conducting their duties on December 21 as they are participating at the all India bank strike, which was called on the day by All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC).

With the strike on December 21, the banks will be having holidays on December 22 and 23 (Saturday and Sunday) and December 25, and as such the public may undergo a difficult situation when it comes to financial transactions as State banks will be opened only on December 20 and December 24.

On the other hand, the entire work force in the banking sector of the country is most likely to participate in another one day strike, under the banner of United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), against the proposed merger of PSU banks and in support of the demand of urgent action for recovery of bad loans from corporate defaulters.

It may be mentioned that in Manipur, salaries of State Government employees for the month of December are usually given ahead of Christmas.

Addressing a press meet held this evening at SBI, MG Avenue Branch, Imphal, AIBOC, Manipur State Unit State Secretary Ch Lilabanta conveyed that the AIBOC, Manipur State Unit has decided to support the one day all India bank strike. Further stating that AIBOC is the apex organization of all bank officers’ associations in the country, Lilabanta informed that the all India bank strike was called on several demands including withdrawal of proposal for merger of Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank, stoppage of merger of the existing regional rural banks and finalization of 11th Bipartite wage settlement due with effect from November 1,2017, covering all officers irrespective of scales.

He continued that the demands also include ensuring safety and security of bank employees at work place, speedy settlement of pension cases and focusing solely on core business among other demands.

Meanwhile, AIBOC, Manipur State Unit’s State Secretary also appealed to all not to be apprehensive in accepting all coins of value while informing that there has been some rumours regarding demonetization/banning of coins.

He clarified that there is no notification issued from any of the authorities about demonetization of any coin till date.