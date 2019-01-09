Casual leave stir

IMPHAL, Jan 8: Taking strong exception to the failure of the Chief Minister to keep his words regarding the demand for implementation of the 7th Central Pay, the JAC of AMTUC and AMGEO launched a two-day mass casual leave strike today.

Earlier, during a meeting with representatives of the JAC, the Chief Minister agreed to review the order issued by the Principal Secretary (Finance) on July 28 last year regarding implementation of the 7th Pay.

However, the Chief Secretary ruled out any review of the particular order during a meeting held yesterday with the JAC which left the JAC representatives infuriated.

Infuriated by the Chief Secretary’s audacity to dishonour the Chief Minister’s assurance, the JAC announced mass casual leave strike for two days.

Responding to the mass casual strike, many Government offices remained shut while attendance at other offices was quite low today.