IMPHAL, May 14: Employees of Manipur Secretariat took half day casual leave and organised a sit in protest in connection with the State Government’s failure to implement 7th Pay in the State.

Under the aegis of Manipur Secretariat Services Association, around 900 employees of Secretariat north block and south block took half day casual leave from 10 am to 1 pm today as protest, followed by a sit in protest.

However, after the conclusion of the protest, the employees returned to work as per their normal routine.

On the other hand, a source from Manipur Secretariat Services Association claimed that the employees do not want to launch any kind of protest but they are forced to do so due to the Government’s failure to implement 7th Pay in the State.

The source also informed that a general body meeting of the association will be held on May 16 and the next possible steps of the association regarding the matter will be discussed during the said meeting.