Catherine honoured

Lions Club of Imphal Leimarol organised a reception ceremony at Manipur Press Club today in honour of Oinam Catherine who secured one of the 23rd Merit Award winners in the Peace Poster Contest (2016-17) organised by Lions Club International Headquarter in Chicago, USA.

Oinam Catherine d/o Ibomcha and Kalpana is a Class VII student of Maria Montessori School, Koirengei.

Approximately 600000 children from 60 countries participated in the contest which was held in September and October, 2016.

Based on creativity, originality and portrayal of the theme “A Celebration of Peace”, Oinam Catherine’s entry was chosen as one of the 23rd Merit Award winners.

She received US $ 500 and a certificate of merit.

It may be mentioned that Lions Club of Imphal Leimarol was the sponsoring club of the entry.

