Catholic School appeals

IMPHAL, Feb 17: Teaching and non-teaching staff of Catholic School, Canchipur have appealed to all concerned to refrain from disturbing academic atmosphere and let the school function smoothly from tomorrow (February 18).

A press release issued by teaching and non-teaching staff of the school also appealed to the Catholic Educational Society and all stake holders including the Government of Manipur to bring an amicable solution for smooth running of the school hereafter.

It further appealed to all parents and guardians to send their children to school from Monday.