Catholic School rallies against bomb threat

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 16: Students, teachers, guardians and transport service providers of Catholic School Canchipur, organised a protest rally today condemning the planting of an IED in front of the school’s gate.

The rally which began from the school’s gate proceeded towards Liwa Lambi then to Kakwa Keithel before returning and concluding at the school.

On the other hand, while the rally was on in full swing, students of class VIII and below staged a sit in protest at the school gate.

It may be mentioned that an IED was found near the school gate in the morning of February 14 and it was later safely disposed by the bomb detection and disposal squad.

A sit in protest condemning the incident was also staged yesterday.

It is reported that normal classes will resume from Monday, February 18.

On the other hand, DESAM has also strongly condemned the plating of the bomb in front of the gate of the school.

A press release issued by the secretary publicity and propaganda of DESAM, demanded an immediate solution to the issue regarding Catholic schools in the State.

It also demanded the Catholic school authorities to refrain from keeping mum regarding the issue and clarify regarding the charges levelled against them.

DESAM further demanded those concerned not to resort to such violent acts in the future and urge for a swift solution to the issue at the earliest so as to enable a disturbance free education atmosphere for the students.