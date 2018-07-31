Cattle deaths

IMPHAL, Jul 30: A source from the State Veterinary Department has claimed that the recent death of around 15 buffaloes in Thingba Khunou of Senapati district some days back, is due to goitre.

The source informed that two teams of doctors of the Veterinary Department monitored the situation and collected samples for testing at the laboratory after which it was confirmed that the buffaloes died as a result of haemorrhagic septicaemia.

The buffaloes of the village have been vaccinated and necessary awareness have been imparted to the villagers, the source added.