CBI files charge sheet

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 6: CBI/ SIT submitted yet another charge sheet against 4 police personnel today, in connection with alleged fake encounter/ extra judicial killing of Soram Ranjit at Hatta Golapati on February 16, 2008.

The charge sheets were submitted against then Head Constable Md Shaukat Ali s/o (L) Iboton of Sangaiyumpham Part II, then Constable Thiyam Brojen of Nambol Thiyam Leikai, then Constable Md Wahajuddin Khan of Lilong and then Constable Md Anwar Hussain of Lilong Turel Ahanbi, in connection with the killing of Soram Ranjit alias Rojit s/o Kamini of Kangpokpi Bazaar on the night of February 16, 2008, at Hatta Golapati.

Imphal East commandos claimed to have shot dead Ranjit during an alleged encounter near the bank of Imphal river at Minuthong after he opened fire at the commando personnel.

The police also claimed to have recovered one 9 mm pistol from the possession of the deceased.

One the other family members of the deceased cried foul play over the death of Ranjit and had claimed that Ranjit had gone to meet one of his friends of Khurai to take his money which the friend had borrowed.

Soram Ranjit was studying in class XII at Kangpokpi Elite School at the time of the incident .