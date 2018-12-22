CBI raids, arrests AC (Customs)

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 21: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Anti Corruption Cell Imphal, raided the residence of Assistant Commissioner, Customs Division, Imphal, for allegedly owning assets disproportionate to known sources of income from early today morning till the time of filing this report.

According to a late evening report, the Assistant Commissioner was reportedly arrested and is in the custody of Porompat police.

According to a reliable source, the raid was carried out by a team of CBI (ACB) from morning onward at the residence of IRD, Assistant Commissioner of Customs Division Imphal, RK Darendrajit of Bamon Leikai, Lalgi Lakpa Leikai, near Mangae Makhong, after a case was registered against him for owning disproportionate assets based on reliable information of CBI Imphal Branch.

The raid was carried out under the command of Senior Officer of CBI (ACB) Imphal Branch, after conducting accounting works of his (RK Darendrajit) assets and all sources of income.

During the raid, the CBI team recovered some gold ornaments and seized documents related to land and finance, the source added.

The sources continued that the raid is still underway and is likely to continue till late night.