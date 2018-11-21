CBI raids residences of former Manager of Loktak Downstream

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 20 : Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Imphal Branch Anti corruption Cell, raided two residences belonging to RK Sheetaljit, former Manager/ADM of Loktak Downstream Hydro Electric Corporation Limited, today.

According to a reliable source, the raids at the residences of RK Sheetaljit s/o RK Meipaksana of Ningthoukhong Awang Leikai, were carried out after a case was registered against him on charges of disproportionate assets based on reliable information of the CBI Imphal Branch.

RK Sheetaljit is presently posted at Subansiri Hydro Project “National Hydro Power Corporation” Gera Kamuk district Dhemaji, Assam.

The raids were carried out by two teams of CBI Anti Corruption Cell, Imphal, led by DSP MT Mang, at the two residences of RK Sheetaljit, at Ningthoukhong Awang Leikai and at Loktak Project, starting from 7.30 in the, morning till late evening. The source claimed that during the raids, CBI recovered land and finance related documents.

The source also said that RK Sheetaljit has another home at Nagamapal which he has rented out.