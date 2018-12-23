CBI registers FIR; two army officers face corruption charge

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 22: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Anti Corruption Cell, Imphal registered an FIR case against two high ranking officers of the Indian Army as well as the proprietor of M/S Singh and Singh Cargo & Carpenters, Dimapur, under Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

According to the FIR uploaded in the official website of CBI, the FIR was registered on December 18 based on a complaint lodg-ed by Rajiv Gautum, Bri- gadier of 3 Corps HQ ag-ainst Lieutenant Colonel Amit Sharma, the then Commanding Officer, 50 Coy ASC (Supply) Type C, Dimapur, Nagaland (presently attached with 3 Corps Engineering Signal Regiment, Rangapahar Military Station), Lieutenant Colonel Sutikshan Rana, Commanding Officer of 50 Coy ASC (Supply) Type C Dimapur Nagaland (presently attached with 7003 EME Battalion), Rangapahar Military Station and Jai Prakash Singh, contractor/proprietor of M/S Singh and Singh Cargo & The Carpenters, of DC Court Junction, Diphu road, Dimapur, Nagaland.

A preliminary enquiry was registered at CBI, ACB (Imphal) on May 29 this year against Lieutenant Colonel Amit Sharma, Lieutenant Colonel Sutikshan Rana and some other individuals on the basis of the written complaint lodged by the Brigadier of 3 Corps HQ, alleging acceptance of illegal gratification in cash and kind to the tune of Rs 58,62,198 by Lieutenant Colonel Amit Sharma from contractor Jai Prakash Singh during the year 2013 -2014, and alleged accepting of illegal gratification in cash and kind to the tune of Rs 22,92,745 by Lieutenant Colonel Sutikshan Rana from the contractor Jai Prakash during the period of October 2014 to April 2015.

The two accused Lieutenant Colonels, during the said period, were working as the Commanding Officers of 50 Company Army Service Corps Supply and Jai Prakash Singh, proprietor of M/S Singh and Singh Cargo & The Carpenters, was supplying edible oil and pulses to 50 Coy in the name of M/S HY Sales Enterprise and M/S Nirola Lipok.

Jai Prakash Singh, in association with Balram Singh, was also supplying fruits, vegetables, meat and chicken to 50 coy during the period from April 2015 to September 2016 in the name of local contractor Khekuto Sema.

Out of the total Rs 58,62,168 rupees which was allegedly paid to Lieutenant Colonel Amit Sharma, it was established with both oral and documentary evidence that an amount of Rs 10 lakh had been received by the said Lt Colonel from the contractor Jai Prakash Singh.

And out of the total Rs 25,20,930, Lieutenant Colonel Sutikshan Rana had accepted Rs 3,40,000 from the said contractor.

Documentary evidence in the form of bank records and oral evidence collected during the enquiry established beyond reasonable doubt that Lt Colonel Amit Sharma and Sutikshan Rana had accepted Rs 10 lakh and Rs 3.4 lakh respectively by abusing their official positions from Jai Prakash in connection with the supply of ration to 50 Company Service Corps Supply ( supply) Type C Dimapur.

Hence a regular case was registered against the accused individuals under Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 by CBI (ACB) Imphal.