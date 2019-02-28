CBI revisits shooting site of Major Shaiza

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 28: A team of SIT/CBI constituted in connection with the investigation of alleged fake encounter/extrajudicial killings in Manipur, along with Central Forensic Science Laboratory, recreated the crime scene of the alleged fake encounter in which Major (Retd) Shimreingam Shaiza was killed on August 29, 1988 at Kwakeithel Akham Leikai.

During the recreation of the crime scene and as per the notification of the District Magistrate Imphal West, the roads were blocked from Kwakeithel Bazar upto Iskcon Temple from 7 am till 8.30 am.

During the recreation of the crime scene, all the involved police commando personnel, including an Additional SP, were present at the site and they demonstrated the positions they took at the time of the incident.

During the period, all the vehicles coming along Tiddim road, were diverted to other alternate roads.

It may be mentioned that the death of Shimreingam Shaiza and four others on August 29, 1988, at Kwakeithel Akham Leikai, is one among the alleged fake encounter cases for which the Supreme Court had directed CBI/ SIT to conduct necessary investigation.

It may also be mentioned that as per the direction from Supreme Court, CBI/SIT has submitted charge sheets in nine different alleged fake encounter/ extrajudicial killing cases in Manipur before the Court concerned till date.