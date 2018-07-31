CBI submits charge sheets against 14 cops

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 30: As per a directive given by the Supreme Court to submit necessary charge sheets, final reports and status reports before the Court concerned in connection with the alleged fake encounters/ extra judicial killing cases in Manipur, CBI submitted two different charge sheets for the first time against 14 State police personnel, including the then DSP of Imphal East district Commando, before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal East Court in connection with the alleged custodial death of one Thokchom Ranjit on May 8, 2011 and the alleged fake encounter of in which Md Ishque and Md Mustakim were killed on January 18, 2012.

Following the submission of the charge sheets, Chief Judicial Magistrate Imphal East also issued notice to all the involved police personnel to appear before the Court on August 24.

The first charge sheet was submitted before the Court by Investigation Officer Sh Bibek Ranjan Roy PT, CBI, ACB Kolkata (now attached to SIT Manipur) in connection with the death of Th Ranjit against six police personnel namely Sub Inspector RK Brojen (39) s/o Rk Jitendra of Wangjing Bazar, Head Constable Bharmachari Mayum Usharanjan (34) s/o Ibochouba of Khurai Sajor Leikai, Constable Takhellambam Dhake (29) s/o Ibotombi of Kongba Uchekon Khonou, Constable Akimuddin Khan (31) s/o Md Hatim Ali of Kshetri Mayai Leikai, Constable Sapam Premchand (28) s/o Nongyai of Top Mayai Leikai and Constable Leishangthem Birjit (39) s/o Chingthangkhomba of Khurai Sajor Leikai.

All the six police personnel were earlier suspended in connection with the case on May 8, 2011 but they rejoined duty on February 3, 2012.

The second charge sheet was submitted by Investigation Officer VPS Mann, DSP, CBI, in connection with the alleged fake encounter of Md Ishque and Md Mustakim against eight police personnel which included the then DSP, Imphal East Commando L Deben (54) s/o L Tompok of Khoyathong, Imphal East Commando Inspector Moirangthem Anand (36) s/o M Sarat of Thoubal Mayai Leikai, Sub Inspector Khagembam Sunil (30) s/o K Ahanjao of Thoubal Athokpam Mayai Leikai, Head Constable W Sanjoy (32) s/o W Ajit of Wangkhei Yonglan Leirak, Constable L Robindro (36) L Ibomcha of Ithai Leikhong, Constable T Sitaljit (30) s/o T Nandababu of Khurai Chaithabi Leirak and Constable Imphal East Commando P Herojit (33) s/o P Shyam of Kongpal Khaidem Leikai.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate two cril (P) cases (number 29 and 30 respectively) and passed an order in two different sheets respectively.

The Court went through the charge sheet and conveyed that even though the said individuals are police personnel of Manipur, the offence charged against them is not an official act nor was it done while discharging their duties as police personnel.

Hence the Court registered a Cril (P) case and directed the said police personnel to appear before the Court on August 24.

A similar order was also passed by the Court in connection with second charge sheet filed by VPS Mann against eighth police personnel for offence under section 120-B/201/302/34IPC, 27, 28 Arms Act, 5 Explosive Substance Act.

The Court also issued a notice summoning the eight police personnel to appear before the Court on the same day (August 24) as well.

On the other hand, the second charge sheet submitted by VPS Mann, DSP, CBI in connection with death of Md Ishque and Md Mustakim of Lilong Chaobok Mairenkhun stated that earlier, a case was registered by Irilbung PS on January 18, 2012 where it was alleged in the FIR that two alleged insurgents were killed by a combined team of Imphal East and Imphal West commando in Irilbung and Keirao area along with the recovery of arms, ammunition and explosive substances from them on the spot.

It was alleged in the FIR of Irilbung PS that an encounter took place on January 18, 2012 in which the two were killedat Irilbung and Keirao area. The encounter allegedly lasted for about 15 minutes.