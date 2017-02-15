CBI to launch fresh probe into BT Road July 23, 2009 firing incident

IMPHAL, Feb 14: In a significant development over the July 23 BT Road firing case, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will carry out fresh investigation into the infamous firing case after taking due permission from the Sessions Judge Imphal West where the session trial of CBI is going on against Y Munal and eight others.

The CBI will also investigate another case of drug smuggling, said a reliable source.

In this connection, Vijay Kumar Shukla, Additional SP of CBI/SC II arrived in Imphal from New Delhi today.

Other officers and personnel of CBI may reach the State capital soon to assist the fresh investigation.

The investigation agency had filed an application prayer in the Court to allow them to reinvestigate the firing case.

The Sessions Court had passed an order stating that as per the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court, a Court of law has the power to direct further investigation if the investigating agency moves the Court for investigation of the particular case.

The order mentioned that the litigants Vijay Kumar Shukla, Additional SP CBI/SC II New Delhi, who will be the Investigation Officer for the reinvestigation of the case is at liberty to proceed further investigation under Section 173 (8) of CrPC.

It may be mentioned that more than 90 prosecution witnesses had given their submissions regarding the ongoing CBI session trial number 57 of 2016 versus Y Munal and eight others before the Court of Sessions Judge, Imphal West.

The prosecution witnesses include the then Additional SP Imphal West Ak Jhalajit, Taratombi mother of deceased Chungkham Sanjit, editor of ISTV Brozendro Ningomba, director of Human Rights Alert Babloo Loitongbam, founder cum editor of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal and former managing director of the magazine Shoma Choudhury.

Head Constable Th Herojit, one of the accused in the case had confesed to have killed unarmed Ch Sanjit inside Maimu Pharmacy at BT Road on orders of his superior officer on July 23, 2009.

Sanjit’s mother had filed a petition in the High Court of Manipur pleading to reinvestigate the firing incident.

On February 26 last year, a division bench of the Court disposed the writ petition case and asked the petitioner to file the writ petition (Cril) before the Sessions Judge Imphal West.

News magazine Tehelka broke the stroy of how Sanjit was first accosted by the police, taken into Maimu pharmacy on BT Road and later his bullet riddled body was brought out from the pharmacy.