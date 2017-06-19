CBSE’s error in Class 12 marks nailed

NEW DELHI, Jun 18: After much speculation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 board results 2017 on May 28 on its official website, cbseresults.nic.in

But, it seems like CBSE has not done justification in declaring results or it has probably declared the results under pressure from the higher authorities. With various reports suggesting that CBSE has made errors in totalling Class 12 marks, a question mark on the authenticity of nation’s biggest board has been raised.

Recently, many students across India who appeared for board examination under CBSE were seen disappointed with their marks. A recent TOI report stated that Sonali, a Delhi student, was horrified to learn, that she had scored a mere 68 in Mathematics in her Class 12 board examination.

Another student, Samiksha Sharma, who wanted admission in a Delhi University college was shocked to know that she scored just 42 marks in Mathematics.

After that the duo applied for verification (re-totalling of marks) at CBSE .Here’ how their marks doubled:

Sonali: From 68 marks, she now scored 95

Samiksha: From mere 42 marks, her score doubled to 90

Most of the mistakes were in case of Mathematics and Economics papers.

Meanwhile, reports also show that for the first time ever, the number of applications for verification of marks has been huge as compared to previous years. Out of the total candidates, 10, 98,420 candidates gave class 12 examination at 3,503 centres across the country.

CBSE also makes mistakes in checking answer scripts

Meanwhile, as reported by TOI, the Delhi High Court on Friday orally observed that the CBSE should not have done away with its re-evaluation policy as it also make mistakes in evaluation of answer sheets.

“You (CBSE) should not have done that. You too make mistakes,” Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said.

In 2016, the CBSE scrapped its age old practice of board exam paper revaluation as only few applicants applied for it. Currently, the board does only verification and not re-evaluation.

Therefore, the two very important questions arise here i.e. What is happening to the education system of India and is the National board of India, CBSE losing its credibility?