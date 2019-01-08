CBTU strike today

IMPHAL, Jan 7: Coordinating Body of Trade Unions (CBTU) Manipur has made all necessary preparations to ensure the success of the two day all India general strike called by Central Trade Unions from 6 am tomorrow to 6 pm of January 9.

Speaking to media persons at Irawat Bhavan today, CBTU Manipur Chairman Laishram Sotinkumar expressed confidence that the 36 hours general strike will be a huge success, explaining that the Central Trade Union has around 50,000 State Government employees, besides more than 2 lakhs casual, muster roll, work charge and daily wage workers.

Pointing out that hundreds of Anganwadi workers and ASHA workers will also take part in the general strike, Sotinkumar said that Home Guards and VDF personnel have also vowed to offer support to the strike.

More than 50,000 organised and unorganised workers , women vendors and street vendors, barbers, coolies, staff of various shops and establishments will also support the strike, he added.

Sotinkumar conveyed that CBTU Manipur will not tolerate any attempt to disturb the general strike or compromise the meaning behind the strike. On the other hand, CBTU Manipur convenor Ksh Santa appealed the youth to support the two day general strike and brought up the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to keep his promise regarding providing employment to 2 crore youths. It may be mentioned that the decision for the two day general strike was taken during the National Convention of Workers which was held at Delhi on September 28 last year, by 10 Central Trade Unions and various workers and employee National federations, demanding proper wages, social security, pension and other benefits for the workers/employees.