CC shares thoughts on UNLF’s 53rd raising day-II

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 24: Amidst the Under 17 World Cup fever, the death of Pravish Chanam at the hands of human organ traders was swept under carpet. At the same time, a large number of youth including girls and Richard Loitam, Nido Tania and Pravish Chanam have been made victims of India’s racial discrimination.

After taking over all the political powers through alleged military occupation, the Government of India has been actively pursuing different strategies of financial and cultural imperialism so as to suppress Manipur for good both financially and culturally.

One of the gravest threat to Manipur is the incessant influx from India and other neighbouring countries. This is one common issue faced by all the indigenous communities of WESEA.

After taking complete control of the State’s economy, non-local people have already started capturing political power. All the indigenous people may be totally overwhelmed by non-local people after 20 years. Given this scenario, it would be impossible for the numerically lesser indigenous people to protect their identities as long as Manipur remains under India.

People need to study who are the agents of influx and whether this is not a deliberate policy of population engineering, continued the CC.

Despite political, economic and cultural suppression, there is a sharp contradiction between India and WESEA including Manipur in terms of culture, race and physical appearance.

To resolve this National contradiction at their convenience, India has been exporting their surplus population to the region under a covert plan of racial assimilation. New Delhi’s Modi Government is poised to give a thrust to this policy under its Act East policy with the objective of uprooting all the liberation movements of WESEA, it alleged.

The movement launched since some years back to protect indigenous people is very irritating to the Government as it is quite contradictory to their policy of racial assimilation. That was why, the Government of India always tried to subdue any movement for protection of indigenous people saying that it is unlawful and unconstitutional.

On account of New Delhi’s repressive measures and divisive policies, it would be impossible for the different communities of Manipur to live in harmony and progress collectively as long as Manipur remains under India.

“Our identity can be protected and we can march forward only when Manipur’s sovereignty is restored through a collective liberation movement”, the CC asserted,

Even though different ethnic groups of WESEA seem to have many differences, they share common origin, similar cultures and common history, and they live together in a geographically contiguous region.

But India’s alleged divisive policies and emergence of comprador classes have been creating sharp divisions among the different ethnic groups of WESEA.

The objective conditions demand unification of separate liberation movements waged in WESEA so that they can defeat the common enemy. There is a growing need for a united struggle under a thesis of regional unity, it asserted.

However, different ethnic groups of WESEA waged liberation movements exclusively for their communities. When they could not achieve their goal, they reconciled with the Government of India and in the process they fell victim to India’s divide and rule policy.

This only deepened polarisation among different ethnic groups thereby posing a formidable stumbling block to the idea of a united struggle. In the process of reconciliation with the Government of India based on ethno-exclusive perspectives, many groups came in the way of a united a struggle and this is quite unfortunate, the CC said.