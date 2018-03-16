CCC beat CHAMP by 18 runs

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 15 : CCC, Chajing today defeated CHAMP, Khagempalli in a Group A league match of the 6th T-20 Manipur Veteran Cricket Tournament 2017-18 being organised by All Manipur Veteran Cricket Association at Model Higher Secondary and Oriental College ground.

CCC, Chajing who won the toss elected to bat first and post an imposing 194 runs for the loss of 5 wicket in 20 overs. Sanjit made an impressive start hitting 63 runs off 34 balls while Krishnakumar added 41 runs in 27 balls. Srinivashan and Vikram contributed 20 runs each in this inning and helped set the target of 195 runs.

Ibobi of CHAMP claimed two wickets in 4 overs in this inning while Ratan, Rajiv and David claimed one wicket apiece.

In reply, M Jodiba of CHAMP hit an outstanding 111 runs in 57 balls but their collective effort fell short to go down at 178 runs for 4. Ibobi also contributed 37 runs in this inning.

Krishnakumar, Ranbir and Sanjit of CCC picked up one wicket each in this inning.

Sanjit was adjudged man of the match.

MODEL CLUB-B will meet DSU, Kwakeithel in a Group B League match on March 17.