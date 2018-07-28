CCpur ADC Chairman quits

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Jul 27: The Chairman of ADC Churachandpur Khaipao Haokip tendered his resignation before the Governor today ahead of the floor test he was scheduled to face tomorrow.

A notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner today said consequent upon the ADC Chairman tendering his resignation today, the notice for convening the meeting of ADC members has become inconsequential and accordingly the meeting scheduled on July 28 stands cancelled.

It is not known what will exactly transpire hereafter but sources said the Cice-Chairman will be assuming the responsibilities until a new Chairman is elected. The political imbrolio and turmoil witnessed within ADC Churachandpur for the past several months, it so appears, may still linger on for some more time.