CCpur ADC Member resigns from BJP

CCpur, Nov 10: Amidst the shadowy drama which has been unfolding for over a year among the Members of the ADC Churachandpur, Ngamhao Touthang, an ADC Member elected from 14-Tuibong DCC has issued a statement saying he has tendered his resignation from the BJP and has ultimately returned to the Congress party.

Touthang who was elected to the Council on Congress ticket changed his side and joined the BJP a few weeks after the declaration of the election result.

But the alleged internal tussle within the BJP for the ADC Chairman’s post, following mass enlisting of Members to the BJP, and the failure to elect a new Chairman till this day apparently disappointed him, reports our correspondent.

In a statement issued by Touthang yesterday, he tendered his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party with immediate effect. He claimed that he has become a member of the Congress, the party from which he was elected as Member of District Council from 14-Tuibong Autonomous District Council Constituency.