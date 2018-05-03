CCpur BJP condemns

Churachandpur: The High Level Committee of BJP Churachandpur has condemned the alleged ‘house arrest’ of its district chief Lienkanglo by an armed group of about seven to eight persons since April 28.

A statement issued by K Tuanzahau, Vice President BJP Churachandpur said the action of the armed men has greatly hindered the functioning of the district BJP and pleaded for movement of the chief without any restriction.

An FIR on the case was said to be registered with the local police.

The incident is believed to be an offshoot of a power tussle amongst ADC members.

Meanwhile, former Chairman of ADC Churachandpur Langkhanpau Guite has today said the restriction imposed on the district BJP president’s movement has been withdrawn by the people who have imposed the restriction at about 3 pm after he personally pleaded them for the same. He along with another ADC member Lalhriellien met the president to formally convey the message.