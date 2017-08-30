CCpur Bn saves soldier’s life

IMPHAL, Aug 29: Churachandpur Battalion of Churachandpur Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Red Shield Division in its continuous efforts to provide assistance to the local populace saved the life of a soldier of 1st Indian Reserve Battalion on August 19. According to a press release of PIB Defence, on August 19 at 6.30 am Gangta of 1st IRB reported to Churachandpur Battalion unit hospital for head injury with ongoing seizure. Captain Ravindra Kumar, Regimental Medical Officer (RMO) admitted the individual in emergency ward and started initial treatment. The condition of the patient was very serious and referred requirement of a Neuro Surgeon. The RMO personally evacuated the patient to District Hospital, Churachandpur for specialized treatment. The prompt treatment helped avert a loss of precious life, it said.