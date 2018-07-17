CCpur Boxing trial

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 16 : A trial selection to form Churachandpur District Boxing team will be held on July 19 at Mary Kom SAI Boxing Academy, National Game Village, said a statement released by Churachandpur District Boxing Association.

The selected player will participate in the State Level Boxing Championship 2018 which will be organised under the aegis of Manipur Amateur Boxing Association from July 26, it added.

Further details may be had from the office of the association.