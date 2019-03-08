CCpur comes alive to Intl Women’s Day

CCpur, Mar 8

The need for shared responsibility of men and women for facilitating gender equality rang out loud on the occasion of International Women’s Day organised by Churachandpur district administration today at Peace Ground, Tuibong under the theme ‘Balance for Better.’

Chief guest of the function, Modena Kabib, wife of Sr SP Kabib K, said that men and women have shared responsibility for achieving gender equality and a world which is gender balanced; a world which does not have any bias against women, a world where there is no discrimination against women and a world which can celebrate women’s achievements, she underlined. Speaking at the occasion, Shyam Lal Poonia, DC, Churachandpur commended the feat achieved by the daughters of the district in the field of education, sports, social service and hospitality sector.

He confided that daughter’s education is the fulcrum for common shared future of the district free from discrimination and with a sense of belongingness and inclusion.

Altogether, 38 mothers who have completed immunization for their girl child were felicitated. Special recognition awards were presented to 30 women Government employees and those in the field of social service. Similarly, 10 ASHAs and 6 Anganwadi workers and 3 Gender Champions were felicitated. Nineteen Class X topper girls from Government schools were presented Bicycles customised on BBBP Theme and 110 girl students reading in Class 8 at various Government schools were handed over customized Geometry Boxes.

Under BBBP, Iron-Gal Championship, first of its kind in Manipur was organised by the District Administration on March 7 at Peace Ground, Tuibong which had hundreds of participants from varied age groups competing for the coveted title. The competition comprised of 1.6 Km run, 50 M Tyre Flip, 10 Push Ups and 2 M Long Jump.

Kimnunsang Vaiphei of Kangvai Government High School was crowned champion and was presented with a trophy, citation and cash prize of Rs 10,000. Similarly, competitions for baking and painting were conducted and top three winners were handed over cash prizes and citations.

On the sidelines of the event, EVM/VVPAT Awareness was conducted by the District Election Officer, Churachandpur wherein more than 350 persons cast mock votes. DLOs including Sr SP, DSWO, DOP (ICDS), DFWO, ZEO, DIO (DIPR) and SDOs were in attendance in the event attended by over 700 participants. Stalls by six different departments including NERCORMP, Education, Social Welfare, Election etc were set up and flower show Competition was another highlight of the program. In an another event held at Lamka Public Ground, S Ginmuan Ngaihte, AC to DC, Churachandpur presented the championship orize of Rs 20,000 for 2nd Churachandpur Women Football Championship organised by Women CSOs of the district from the District Administration under BBBP.