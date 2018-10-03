CCpur DC leads in cleanliness drive

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 2: Churachandpur District Administration, in collaboration with Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) BSF, Churachandpur, conducted a massive cleanliness drive at Khuga Dam which was participated by around 600 District Administration and BSF personnel.

The personnel collected around 220 truckloads of garbage and plastic waste during the cleanliness drive.

Speaking on the sidelines of the cleanliness drive, DC Churachandpur, Shyam Lal Poonia (IAS) stressed on the need to preserve the aesthetic looks of the major tourist destination of the district and appealed to the public to help in maintaining a clean surrounding as a fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

Rajesh Kumar Mishra, Commandant of STC, BSF, underscored the importance of participation from all stakeholders to make Swachh Bharat a reality and expressed willingness of his men to aid the District authorities in Swachh Bharat Mission. Senior SP of Churachandpur K Kabib appreciated the team work jointly taken up by the District Administration and BSF and added that such drives will go a long way in garnering public support towards the efforts for cleanliness.

Later, Swachh Bharat Diwas was organised at DTC Hall Tuibong and addressing the gathering, Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian lauded the efforts of the District Administration towards maintaining cleanliness.

He also appealed for larger participation in realising the dream of Mahatma Gandhi for a clean India.

A short video prepared by ADC Churachandpur was also launched and a quiz on cleanliness was conducted as well.