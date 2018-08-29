CCpur Memorial to be inaugurated Friday

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Aug 28 : The Tribal Martyrs Memorial constructed at the Martyrs Park by JAC-AATB will be inaugurated on Friday as part of the Tribal Unity Day observation at 12 noon. The president of Zo Re-unification Organisation (ZORO) R Sangkawia will unveil the statues of the Martyrs erected at the memorial while five other tribe leaders will separately launch the three pavements and two ponds constructed alongside the memorial.

Issuing a public invitation for the event, the JAC-AATB appealed to all financial, educational and business establishments in and around Lamka town to voluntarily close for the day, as the committee sought to observe the day when the tribal people of Manipur stood as one to fight for their rights. It also called on one and all to refrain from organising bandhs or strikes on this day, even as it invited the public to participate in the ceremony that will pay rich tributes to the people who made the supreme sacrifice for the protection of indigenous tribal land, rights and identity.

Rev Fr Emmanuel Kholi, Parish Priest, Good Shepherd Parish, Lamka will dedicate the memorial to the almighty as well it said.