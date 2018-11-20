CCpur predator still remains a mystery

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Nov 19: The mutilation of pet animals in Churachandpur for the past several weeks remains a mystery as there is still not a single credible clue on what may have caused the kill. On the other hand, rumour mongers are having a field day, coming out with fantastic tales all over the town.

Some residents have however sighted what they described as a strange animal resembling a dog.

Last Friday a resident at Hiangtam Lamka said he saw a couple of animals which he said had black and white stripes. A similar animal was also sighted last night at PKT street, Central Lamka by hostellers who ventured out to enquire the loud sound of their tin gate. The animal the duo said was about the size of a dog with a black eye but the face was slightly different from a dog.

Before they could react the animal jumped across a waist high concrete fencing to escape through the nearby drain in the dark.

Meanwhile, rampant reports that something has been prowling in the area mutilating and eating domestic animals including chicken, ducks, pigs and sheeps have led many locals to maintain night vigil in many areas.

Though it is still a mystery on what may have preyed on the animals, only eating parts of them – the internal organs to be precise-some locals are confident they will be able to kill it if they get the chance.

In many of the attacks, the unknown predator was found to have removed only the animals’ livers with near-surgical precision.

Speculation on the killer’s identity is running wild, and residents on duty have yet to catch the elusive beast – or whatever it is.