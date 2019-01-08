Ccpur shutdown postponed

Our Correspondent

CCpur, Jan 7: The proposed shutdown call made by PTC and YPA has been postponed reportedly on the request of the Chief Minister yesterday, according to a statement issued by the two organisations.

It may be mentioned that the two organizations has threatened to impose indefinite shutdown effective Monday, in case the Government fails to fulfil their demands for apprehending all those who are involved in the attempted murder of YPA’s general secretary.

The Chief Minister had personally appealed the YPA and PTC to hold steadfast for a few more days so that the Government can apprehend the criminals said the statement that announced the postponement of the general strike for another 15 days. It also added that failure to uphold the agreement within the stipulated time will lead to an even more rigorous and determined agitation.

It may be noted that several groups including those within the PTC, members of the its CWC, the Siamsinpawlpi GHQ, and Zomi CSOs such as, Zomi Council, ZSF, ZMA, ZEPADA and ZHRF have appealed against the proposed shutdown on January 5. While some of them have appealed for the shutdown threat to be withdrawn, others said they have decided to abstain from extending support.